ANGO : AlphaVac F1885 Secures CE Mark For Non-Surgical Pulmonary Embolism Treatment In Europe

(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) announced European CE Mark approval of the AlphaVac F1885 System for the non-surgical removal of thrombi or emboli from the pulmonary arteries and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

The company noted that the CE Mark for the AlphaVac F1885 System expands treatment options for healthcare professionals in the EU by offering a tool that helps reduce thrombus burden and improve right ventricular function in patients with pulmonary embolism.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.