News & Insights

Markets
ANGO

ANGO : AlphaVac F1885 Secures CE Mark For Non-Surgical Pulmonary Embolism Treatment In Europe

May 21, 2024 — 09:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) announced European CE Mark approval of the AlphaVac F1885 System for the non-surgical removal of thrombi or emboli from the pulmonary arteries and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

The company noted that the CE Mark for the AlphaVac F1885 System expands treatment options for healthcare professionals in the EU by offering a tool that helps reduce thrombus burden and improve right ventricular function in patients with pulmonary embolism.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.