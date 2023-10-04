News & Insights

Anglo's S.African iron ore unit to cut some jobs due to rail problems

October 04, 2023 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Anglo American's AAL.L South African iron ore unit plans to cut some jobs at its head office as it restructures due to challenges in moving sufficient volumes to ports due to rail constraints.

Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J sent notice to cut 183 jobs, with the majority at its head office, Livhuwani Mammburu, spokesperson for National Union of Mineworkers said.

The job cuts could be pared back to about 141 workers if the restructuring plan is successful, Mammburu said, adding that the labour body is opposed to the plans.

