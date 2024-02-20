News & Insights

Anglo's Kumba Iron Ore to cut 490 jobs as rail crisis hits production

February 20, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J said on Tuesday it would cut about 490 jobs as it curbs production to match South Africa's constrained capacity to transport minerals by railway to port.

The Anglo American Plc AAL.L unit's decision to cut jobs is despite a 26% jump in headline earnings earnings per share to 70.80 rand for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to 56.19 rand the previous year as firmer iron ore prices and a weaker rand offset the impact of the persistent freight rail problems in South Africa.

