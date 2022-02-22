AngloGold's full-year profit falls 39% on lower grades, higher cost

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J, which has its headquarters in South Africa, reported on Tuesday a fall of 38.66% in 2021 full-year profit, as lower gold grades and inflationary pressure hit earnings.

The gold miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, was 146 U.S cents, down from 238 U.S cents a year ago.

The miner, with operations across Africa, Australia and Latin America, will pay a dividend of 14 cents per share, it said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Nelson Banya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

