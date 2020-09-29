AngloGold prices $700 million notes offering

World Markets

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti on Tuesday priced the offering of a $700 million principal amount of 3.750% notes due 2030 to help repay a part of its $1.4 billion credit facility, which will become its primary short-term funding facility.

The company said its $1 billion syndicated bridge loan facility, originally entered into in April for additional financial flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, will be cancelled for an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering.

