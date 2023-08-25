News & Insights

AngloGold Brazilian mine placed under care and maintenance

NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J has placed its loss-making Corrego do Sitio (CDS) mine in Brazil under care and maintenance in an effort to lower costs and stem losses.

The Johannesburg-based miner said that it may also cut some jobs at the mine, which it has said it plans to sell.

