AngloGold Brazilian mine placed under care and maintenance

NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J has placed its loss-making Corrego do Sitio (CDS) mine in Brazil under care and maintenance in an effort to lower costs and stem losses.

The Johannesburg-based miner said that it may also cut some jobs at the mine, which it has said it plans to sell.

(Reporting by Felix Njini Editing by David Goodman )

