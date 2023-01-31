AngloGold (AU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AngloGold (AU) closed at $21.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had gained 8.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.57% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AngloGold as it approaches its next earnings report date.

AU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $4.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.27% and +17.07%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.67% higher within the past month. AngloGold is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AngloGold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.59, so we one might conclude that AngloGold is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AU has a PEG ratio of 3.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

