AngloGold (AU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AngloGold (AU) closed the most recent trading day at $20.35, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold miner had lost 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AngloGold as it approaches its next earnings report date.

AU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $4.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.53% and +17.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.39% higher. AngloGold is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AngloGold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.17, which means AngloGold is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

