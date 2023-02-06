AngloGold (AU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AngloGold (AU) closed the most recent trading day at $20.11, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had lost 6.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AngloGold as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $4.72 billion, which would represent changes of +7.53% and +17.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% higher. AngloGold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AngloGold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.13.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

