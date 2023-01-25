AngloGold (AU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AngloGold (AU) closed the most recent trading day at $21.92, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 11.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AngloGold as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $4.88 billion, which would represent changes of +25.34% and +21.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.35% higher within the past month. AngloGold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AngloGold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.82, so we one might conclude that AngloGold is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

