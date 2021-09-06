World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti's Siguiri mine in Guinea operating normally

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Luc Gnago / Reuters

AngloGold Ashanti said its Siguiri gold mine in Guinea was operating normally after the apparent ouster of Guinea's long-serving President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said its Siguiri gold mine in Guinea was operating normally after the apparent ouster of Guinea's long-serving President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

"We're monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the leadership of our mine in Guinea, which is operating normally," the gold miner said in a statement. "The safety of our employees remains our priority."

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Citi of Beijing Said to Propose Taking Didi Under State Control

    Beijing’s municipal-government is reportedly proposing having state-run firms acquire a stake in Didi Global Inc. and take control of the world’s largest ride-hailing company. Bloomberg’s John Liu reports.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular