AngloGold Ashanti's 2022 headline earnings fall on Brazil impairments

Adds cost increases, operating regions

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Wednesday its headline earnings fell by 12% to 129 cents per share in 2022, in line with its estimate last week, largely due to impairments at its Corrego do Sitio, Cuiaba and Serra Grande mines in Brazil.

The miner also declared a second-half dividend of $75 million, bringing the total shareholder payout for the year to $194 million.

AngloGold, which also mines in Ghana, Tanzania, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Argentina and Australia, said it managed to keep costs under control despite surging inflation last year.

The company's all-in sustaining costs – a measure of the overall cost of mining – increased by 2% year over year, while total cash costs per ounce increased by 6%.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru and Helen Reid and Nelson Banya in Johannesburg; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.