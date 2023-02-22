World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti's 2022 headline earnings fall on Brazil impairments

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 22, 2023 — 12:17 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Wednesday its headline earnings per share for 2022 fell 12% to 129 cents, largely due to impairments at its Brazilian mines.

The miner declared a second-half dividend of $75 million, bringing the total shareholder payout for the year to $194 million.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.