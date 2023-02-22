AngloGold Ashanti's 2022 headline earnings fall on Brazil impairments

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Wednesday its headline earnings per share for 2022 fell 12% to 129 cents, largely due to impairments at its Brazilian mines.

The miner declared a second-half dividend of $75 million, bringing the total shareholder payout for the year to $194 million.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)

