AngloGold Ashanti upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at Scotiabank

November 21, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti (AU) to Sector Perform from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $30. The firm incorporated the acquisition of Centamin into its model and reduced the stock’s multiple to reflect slightly increased geopolitical risk with the acquisition. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold after increasing its gold and silver price forecasts through 2027.

