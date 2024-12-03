AngloGold Ashanti upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti (AU) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $31 price target The firm views the acquisiotn of Centamin as a logical combination for AngloGold, which also offers “mild” net asset value and “healthy” free cash flow accretion. AngloGold high free cash flow profile is a key differentiating feature into 2025, and the release of an upcoming capital return framework is a “potential deliverable that will underscore this,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

