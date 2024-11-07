AngloGold Ashanti Turns To Q3 Profit; Confirms Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU), a gold mining company, Thursday reported net profit of $223 million or $0.53 per share for the third quarter, compared with net loss of $224 million or $0.53 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Headline earnings were $236 million, or $0.56 per share compared with a headline loss of $194 million, or $0.46 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or adjusted EBITDA rose 339 percent year-on-year to $746 million.

Gold income for the quarter increased to $1.466 billion from $1.112 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook.

