World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti to sell South African assets to Harmony Gold for $300 million

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Luc Gnago / Reuters

AngloGold Ashanti will sell its remaining South African assets for $300 million to Harmony Gold, the bullion miner said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J will sell its remaining South African assets for $300 million to Harmony Gold HARJ.J, the bullion miner said on Wednesday.

AngloGold said in May that it will review divestment options from its South African assets, including the worlds deepest mine, in May as it looks to streamline its portfolio and focus on assets that deliver higher returns.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular