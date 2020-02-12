AngloGold Ashanti to sell South African assets to Harmony Gold for $300 million

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J will sell its remaining South African assets for $300 million to Harmony Gold HARJ.J, the bullion miner said on Wednesday.

AngloGold said in May that it will review divestment options from its South African assets, including the worlds deepest mine, in May as it looks to streamline its portfolio and focus on assets that deliver higher returns.

