AngloGold Ashanti To Invest C$22.05 Mln In G2 Goldfields

December 19, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU), a gold mining company, Tuesday announced that it intends to invest C$22.05 million in G2 Goldfields Inc.(GTWO.V, GUYGF.PK) by subscribing to 24.5 million shares at C$0.90 per share.

G2 is actively exploring in Guyana, a country which hosts the Guiana Shield, one of the world's most prospective gold provinces, as per the company. AngloGold believes that G2's exploration properties have significant growth potential.

On completion of the deal, AngloGold would own around 11.7 percent of G2 Goldfields' share capital.

The subscription is expected to close in January 2024.

In pre-market activity, AngloGold shares are trading at $18.13, up 1.68% on the New York Stock Exchange and G2 shares closed at C$0.67, down 4.28% in Toronto.

