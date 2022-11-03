World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti third-quarter production jumps by 20%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 03, 2022 — 01:16 am EDT

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa-listed gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Thursday reported a 20% jump in third-quarter production from a year earlier thanks to higher grades, helping it bring costs down by 6% from the same period as well.

AngloGold, which mines in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania, produced 738,000 ounces of gold in the quarter, helping to boost earnings by 5% from a year earlier to $472 million.

