AngloGold Ashanti third-quarter production jumps by 20%

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa-listed gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Thursday reported a 20% jump in third-quarter production from a year earlier thanks to higher grades, helping it bring costs down by 6% from the same period as well.

AngloGold, which mines in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania, produced 738,000 ounces of gold in the quarter, helping to boost earnings by 5% from a year earlier to $472 million.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.