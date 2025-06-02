Markets

AngloGold Ashanti To Sell Mineração Serra Grande Mine For $76 Mln Cash; Stock Up In Pre-market

June 02, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU), a gold mining company, on Monday announced that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Mineração Serra Grande mine in Goiás, Brazil, to Aura Minerals Inc. (ORAAF) for $76 million in cash. The sale is expected to close in the third quarter.

The consideration includes additional quarterly payments based on 3% of net smelter returns from the mine's resources.

The company said the sale excludes certain subsidiaries of Mineração Serra Grande S.A. that hold non-mining assets, such as properties; these will remain with AGA and be spun off before the deal closes.

In the pre-market trading, AngloGold Ashanti is 4.48% higher at $45.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.