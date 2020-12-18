AngloGold Ashanti sees strong cash generation and higher dividends

Dec 18 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said costs and production are on track to meet guidance, and that full-year 2020 free cash flow generation will be the strongest in almost a decade, enabling the miner to double the dividend pay-out ratio.

The miner said selling its South African mines to Harmony Gold would drive its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions down by 45%. AngloGold Ashanti will set emissions targets in the second half of 2021, it said in an update to the market on Friday.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.