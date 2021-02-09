World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti sees earnings to almost triple as gold prices surge

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti said on Tuesday it expected annual earnings to almost triple, boosted by a surge in gold prices during 2020 as investors rushed to buy the precious metal seen as a safe-haven asset in turbulent times.

The gold miner expects to report a headline earnings per share between 229 U.S. cents and 247 U.S. cents for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with 91 U.S. cents reported a year earlier, it said.

