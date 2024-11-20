AngloGold Ashanti Secures Court Approval for Centamin Acquisition

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti has received court approval for its acquisition of Centamin PLC, marking a significant step forward in the merger. The transaction involves a cash and share purchase of Centamin’s entire share capital, with final regulatory steps expected to complete soon. This move could impact Centamin’s trading status on major stock exchanges, signaling a notable shift in the mining sector.

