AngloGold Ashanti Secures Court Approval for Centamin Acquisition

November 20, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti has received court approval for its acquisition of Centamin PLC, marking a significant step forward in the merger. The transaction involves a cash and share purchase of Centamin’s entire share capital, with final regulatory steps expected to complete soon. This move could impact Centamin’s trading status on major stock exchanges, signaling a notable shift in the mining sector.

