AngloGold Ashanti reports more COVID-19 positive cases at Mponeng mine

Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

AngloGold Ashanti on Monday said that a total of 196 people have tested positive for coronavirus at its Mponeng mine, where it suspended operations on Sunday after reporting 164 COVID-19 positive workers.

The company said that mining at Mponeng, the world's deepest operating mine, will remain suspended to enable contact tracing, deep cleaning and sanitisation. AngloGold said it has undertaken and processed a total of 651 COVID-19 tests at the mine.

