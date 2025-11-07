AngloGold Ashanti to Report Q3 Results: What's in the Cards?

AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 11, before market open. AU is expected to deliver a year-over-year improvement in earnings in the quarter, aided by upbeat gold prices and higher production numbers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU’s third-quarter 2025 earnings has moved up 10.7% over the past 60 days to $1.34 per share. The consensus mark indicates a 139.3% upsurge from the year-ago actual.

AngloGold Ashanti’s Earnings Surprise History

The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AU Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AngloGold Ashanti this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: AU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AngloGold Ashanti’s Q3 Performance

AngloGold Ashanti is likely to have delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, building on the robust momentum seen earlier in the year. In the second quarter, the company produced 804,000 ounces of gold, up 21% year over year. The upside was driven by a second full-quarter contribution from the Sukari mine, which added 129,000 ounces to the total production. The rally was also driven by upbeat performances from Obuasi, Geita, Cerro Vanguardia, Cuiabá and Siguiri.

Obuasi delivered a strong year-over-year increase of 31%, driven by grade improvement and steady production ramp-up. Siguiri delivered a solid 6% year-over-year jump, producing 80,000 ounces in the second quarter, driven by optimized plant utilization and favorable material characteristics.

Geita saw a 20% rise in production on higher grades. Production at Cerro Vanguardia grew 7% year over year on improved plant performance and higher grades. This momentum is expected to have continued in the third quarter and led to year-over-year higher production numbers.

In the July-September 2025 period, gold prices averaged around $3,500 per ounce, up 41% year over year. Starting at $3,300, gold surged to a high of $3,858.41 at the quarter’s end. Uncertainty regarding U.S trade and tariff policies, and solid demand from central banks boosted gold prices. We expect this increase in gold prices to get reflected in AUs top-line results in the third quarter.

AU Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 155.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 79.5% surge.

Quick Look at AngloGold Ashanti Peers’ Q3 Performances

Newmont Corporation NEM reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, up from 81 cents in the prior-year quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29.

NEM’s revenues for the third quarter were $5.52 billion, up roughly 20% from $4.61 billion in the prior-year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.97 billion. The increase in the top line was primarily due to higher year-over-year realized gold prices.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM posted adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share for the third quarter of 2025, up from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $3.06 billion, up 41.9% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC registered adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 24 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents.

Kinross Gold’s revenues rose 25.8% year over year to $1.80 billion in the third quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion.

