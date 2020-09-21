World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti reinstates 2020 output guidance

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
AngloGold Ashanti said on Monday it has reinstated its annual guidance due to improved operating certainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with production including its South African assets seen between 3.03 million ounces and 3.10 million ounces.

The miner's production guidance was withdrawn in March as the pandemic accelerated and many governments responded by restricting travel, closing borders and ordering some businesses to cease or limit operations.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

