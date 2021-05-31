World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti recovers body of missing worker at Obuasi mine

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Monday it had found the body of a mineworker who went missing after a ground collapse at its Ghanaian Obuasi mine.

The gold miner said the body of the mineworker was discovered by rescue teams on Saturday after suspected pillar failure on May 18.

AngloGold, which has suspended its annual production and cost guidance for the mine, said underground mining operations would remain suspended until it was declared safe to resume.

