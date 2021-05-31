AngloGold Ashanti recovers body of missing worker at Obuasi mine

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Monday it had found the body of a mineworker who went missing after a ground collapse at its Ghanaian Obuasi mine.

The gold miner said the body of the mineworker was discovered by rescue teams on Saturday after suspected pillar failure on May 18.

AngloGold, which has suspended its annual production and cost guidance for the mine, said underground mining operations would remain suspended until it was declared safe to resume.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

