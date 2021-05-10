AngloGold Ashanti Q1 earnings jump on higher bullion price

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Monday posted higher first quarter earnings, driven by stronger gold prices.

The Johannesburg-listed miner reported headline earnings for the three months to the end of March of $203 million, up 42% compared to $143 million a year earlier.

