AngloGold Ashanti Q1 earnings jump on higher bullion price

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
AngloGold Ashanti on Monday posted higher first quarter earnings, driven by stronger gold prices.

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Monday posted higher first quarter earnings, driven by stronger gold prices.

The Johannesburg-listed miner reported headline earnings for the three months to the end of March of $203 million, up 42% compared to $143 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kim Coghill)

