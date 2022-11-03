AngloGold Ashanti production jump helps bring costs down

Adds details, quote

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa-listed gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Thursday reported a 20% jump in third-quarter production from a year earlier thanks to higher grades, helping it bring costs down by 6% from the same period as well.

AngloGold, which mines in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania, produced 738,000 ounces of gold in the quarter, boosting earnings by 5% from a year earlier to $472 million.

The miner said higher grades and efficiency gains helped offset the impact of rising inflation. Price increases for fuel and reagents used to process ore have eaten into earnings for many mining companies.

"We are focused on regaining competitiveness versus our peers, and we still have some way to go before we will be satisfied," CEO Alberto Calderon said.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have fallen around 28% this year, weighed down by a decline in the price of gold.

