AngloGold Ashanti Plc Reports Increase In Q2 Income

August 01, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AGD.L) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $669 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AngloGold Ashanti plc reported adjusted earnings of $639 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

AngloGold Ashanti plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $669 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $0.60 last year.

The company noted that this surge in the second-quarter earnings was driven by the average gold price received per ounce, continued cost discipline, and a 21% rise in gold output, following another strong performance from its managed operations.

AngloGold will pay an interim dividend of $0.80 per share on September 5 to shareholders of record as of August 22.

