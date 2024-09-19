Is AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AngloGold Ashanti (AU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AngloGold Ashanti is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AU has moved about 45.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 4%. This shows that AngloGold Ashanti is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). The stock is up 31.5% year-to-date.

In Eldorado Gold Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AngloGold Ashanti belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.8% so far this year, meaning that AU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Eldorado Gold Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AngloGold Ashanti and Eldorado Gold Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

