AngloGold Ashanti Plc Announces Advance In Q3 Income

November 11, 2025 — 09:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $669 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AngloGold Ashanti plc reported adjusted earnings of $672 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 62.1% to $2.417 billion from $1.491 billion last year.

AngloGold Ashanti plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $669 Mln. vs. $223 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $2.417 Bln vs. $1.491 Bln last year.

