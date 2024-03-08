AngloGold Ashanti Names Jochen Tilk Chairman As Maria Ramos Retires

(RTTNews) - South African gold miner AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AGD.L) announced Friday the appointment of Jochen Tilk as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from May 28.

The appointment will be subject to his re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on the same day.

Tilk succeeds Maria Ramos, independent non-executive director and chairman of the Board, who will retire as she has elected not to stand for re-election at the AGM.

Ramos served as director of AngloGold Ashanti since June 1, 2019 and Chairman since December 5, 2020.

Tilk has been an independent non-Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti since January 1, 2019 and is Chairman of the board's Investment Committee.

Further, Maria Richter, a non-executive director of the Board since January 1, 2015, has also elected not to stand for re-election. Albert Garner has been appointed by the Board to replace Richter as chairman of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee with effect from May 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.