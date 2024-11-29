AngloGold Ashanti Major Shareholder Increases Stake

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC has reported an increase in the voting rights of its major shareholder, Van Eck Associates Corporation, from 5.476% to 6.352%. This shift in holdings is likely to draw attention from investors interested in the mining sector, as it reflects strategic movements by key financial entities. The change in voting rights may influence future shareholder decisions and company strategy.

