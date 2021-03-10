AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.384 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 412% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AU was $22.36, representing a -41.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.50 and a 76.62% increase over the 52 week low of $12.66.

AU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). Zacks Investment Research reports AU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.58%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AU as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an decrease of -19.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AU at 3.74%.

