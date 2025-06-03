AngloGold Ashanti Inks Deal to Sell MSG Mine, Stock Hits 52-Week High

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc AU scaled a new 52-week high of $47.77 on Monday as the company announced that it inked a deal to sell its interest in Mineração Serra Grande mine (“MSG”) to Aura Minerals Inc. This sale will help AngloGold Ashanti optimize its portfolio.

Financial Details of AU’s Deal

AngloGold Ashanti will sell Mineração Serra Grande S.A., the owner of the MSG mine, to Aura for a cash consideration of $76 million . This is subject to working capital adjustments as of the closing date. AngloGold Ashanti will also receive deferred consideration payments equivalent to a 3% net smelter returns royalty on MSG mine's current mineral resource, including the mineral reserve.



Aura will make these payments quarterly in cash.

AngloGold Ashanti’s Strategic Decision to Sell MSG

Located in the northwest of the state of Goiás, the MSG mine operation includes three mechanized underground mines and an open pit. The mine also has one dedicated metallurgical plant with an annual capacity of 1.5 Mt. Recent priorities at the MSG mine include stabilizing operations and completing the decommissioning of the legacy tailings storage facility, which is almost finished.



The MSG mine produced gold of 80 thousand ounces in 2024 and 86 thousand ounces in 2023.



However, the mine remains one of AngloGold Ashanti's higher-cost and lower-production operations. The mine sale will enable AU to enhance its capital allocation focus and drive operating efficiencies.



The transaction excludes subsidiaries of Mineração Serra Grande S.A. that hold non-core assets, including properties. These assets will be retained by AngloGold Ashanti and transferred out of Mineração Serra Grande S.A. through a spin-off before closing.



The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions.

AU Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 100.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 42.9% growth.

