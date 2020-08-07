AngloGold Ashanti half-year earnings rise more than 200% on higher gold price

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Friday reported a more than 200% increase in first-half earnings on higher gold prices and foreign exchange gains.

The gold miner said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended on June 30 rose to 97 cents, or 234%, compared to 29 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain once off items.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Tom Hogue)

