AngloGold Ashanti forecasts higher H1 earnings

July 27 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Monday it expects a jump in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), helped by an increase in gold price, weaker local currencies, higher foreign exchange gains as well as gains from its Kibali joint venture.

The gold miner said it expects HEPS to be between 94 cents and 99 cents for the six months ended June 30, compared to 29 cents a year earlier. It expects first-half production to be 1.469 million ounces, compared with 1.554 million ounces a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.