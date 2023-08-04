News & Insights

AngloGold Ashanti first-half profit falls 54% as costs surge

August 04, 2023 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Friday said its half-year profit declined 54% mainly due to higher costs and mandatory environmental provisions in Brazil.

The Johannesburg-headquartered miner said its headline earnings per share (HEPS)_ - the main profit measure in South Africa - came in at $0.33 in the six months to June 30, down from $0.71 during the same period last year.

