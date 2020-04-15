World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti expects Mponeng production to remain suspended until April-end

Production at AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng underground mine in South Africa is expected to remain suspended until April 30, the gold miner said on Wednesday.

Production at Mponeng, the world's deepest mine, was halted earlier due to a government-mandated lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mponeng is the only one of AngloGold's 14 operations where production is currently suspended, the company said, as it restarted operations in Argentina and Brazil with limited staffing.

