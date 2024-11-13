AngloGold Ashanti Executive’s Strategic Share Transactions

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti’s executive officer, Alberto Calderon, received over 54,000 ordinary shares under a deferred share plan, subsequently selling a portion to cover tax liabilities. This strategic financial move highlights key insider transactions within the company, capturing the interest of market watchers and investors.

For further insights into AU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.