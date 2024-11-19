News & Insights

AngloGold Ashanti Executives Deal in Company Securities

November 19, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC announced that executive officers Terry Briggs and Lizelle Marwick have executed transactions involving their vested shares from the 2023 Deferred Share Plans. Both officers received ordinary shares without a purchase price and subsequently sold a portion to cover tax liabilities, with Briggs selling shares amounting to approximately $183,993 and Marwick’s sales valued at around R7.39 million. These transactions highlight significant insider dealings within the company, drawing attention from investors keen on corporate governance and executive compensation practices.

