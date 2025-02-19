ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI Earnings Results: $AU Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ($AU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, missing estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $1,750,000,000, missing estimates of $1,899,320,000 by $-149,320,000.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,882,283 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,603,091
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 3,764,165 shares (+274.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,876,928
- FMR LLC removed 3,131,859 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,283,305
- TT INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,831,957 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,361,567
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,680,261 shares (+3767.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,860,423
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,570,626 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,330,048
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,491,130 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,495,280
