AngloGold Ashanti doubles dividend payouts as profits soar

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Monday it would double its dividend payout ratio as profits soared and borrowings decreased.

The miner said it will now pay shareholders 20% of free cash flow before growth capital expenditure, up from 10%, and will make both annual and semi-annual dividend payments.

Free cash flow soared 290% year-on-year for the third-quarter, the miner said.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

