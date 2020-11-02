World Markets

AngloGold Ashanti doubles dividend payouts as profits soar

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Monday it would double its dividend payout ratio as profits soared and borrowings decreased.

The miner said it will now pay shareholders 20% of free cash flow before growth capital expenditure, up from 10%, and will make both annual and semi-annual dividend payments.

Free cash flow soared 290% year-on-year for the third-quarter, the miner said.

