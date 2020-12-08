AngloGold Ashanti chair Pityana resigns, Maria Ramos to take over

Adds context

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti's ANGJ.J Chairman Sipho Pityana has resigned with immediate effect and will be replaced by independent non-executive director Maria Ramos, the gold miner said on Tuesday, without giving a reason for his departure.

Ramos, who has been an AngloGold director since May 2019, is a former chief executive of one of Africa's largest banks, Absa Group ABGJ.J. Prior to that, she was CEO of state-owned freight transport and logistics service provider Transnet.

The company said that, since Pityana assumed his role in 2014, its debt had been cut by more than 70%, the portfolio had been simplified, the rehabilitated Obuasi gold mine in Ghana had begun production and safety had improved.

Pityana was first appointed to the board in 2007.

AngloGold Ashanti has sold its remaining South African assets to rival Harmony Gold HARJ.J as part of its plan to shrink its portfolio and focus on assets with higher returns.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

