Anglogold Ashanti CEO to step down on Sept. 1

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti's ANGJ.J chief executive Kelvin Dushnisky will step down on Sept. 1, the company said on Thursday, without giving a reason for the change in leadership.

Dushnisky has spent just two years in the role as CEO of the Johannesburg-listed gold miner. Current Chief Financial Officer Christine Ramon has been appointed interim CEO.

"The Board thanks Kelvin for his contribution in delivering on its strategy and wishes him well in the future," the company said in a statement.

