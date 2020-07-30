AngloGold Ashanti CEO to step down after two years

Adds details, quote

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti's ANGJ.J chief executive Kelvin Dushnisky will step down on Sept. 1, the company said on Thursday, without giving a reason for the change in leadership.

Dushnisky has spent two years as CEO of the Johannesburg-listed gold miner. He was previously president at Barrick Gold, where he had worked since 2002.

AngloGold Ashanti's current chief financial officer Christine Ramon has been appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement.

"I would like to thank Kelvin for his role in advancing our strategy, and wish him the very best for the future,” AngloGold Ashanti Chairman Sipho Pityana said in a statement.

Dushnisky will stay in Toronto, where he went at the start of South Africa's coronavirus lockdown to be with his family, but will be available to help the company with a smooth handover until February 28 of next year, AngloGold said.

"I've enjoyed the challenge of leading AngloGold Ashanti over these past two years, during which time we've made tremendous progress on many fronts, from safety, to effective capital deployment and streamlining the asset base," Dushnisky said.

Dushnisky oversaw AngloGold Ashanti's exit from South Africa with the sale of all its remaining assets in the country to Harmony Gold HARJ.J.

The company's rehabilitated Obuasi gold mine in Ghana also went into production under his watch.

AngloGold Ashanti's operations include mines in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guinea, Ghana, Mali, Tanzania, and Democratic Republic of Congo.

