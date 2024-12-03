AngloGold Ashanti Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (Symbol: AU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.55, changing hands as high as $25.82 per share. AngloGold Ashanti plc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $32.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.

