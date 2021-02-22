AngloGold Ashanti boosts dividend five-fold on gold price surge

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Monday joined other global gold miners in boosting payouts to shareholders after reporting a leap in annual earnings following a 25% increase in prices of the precious metal last year.

The miner declared a full-year dividend of 7.05 Rand (48 U.S. cents) per share, about five times the 2019 dividend. Headline earnings for the full-year 2020 were 238 U.S. cents per share, more than double the 91 U.S. cents per share reported in 2019.

