AngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite coronavirus production loss

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti reported improved cash flow in the first quarter on Monday but said it had lost 11,000 ounces of production due to the impact of coronavirus-related stopagges at its operations.

Production stoppages due to the coronavirus were seen at its Brazilian Serra Grande operations, Argentinian Cerro Vanguardia operations and the South African operations.

Total production dipped to 716,000 ounces in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 752,000 ounces during the same period a year ago, but was supported by strong performances from its Kibali, Geita and Iduapriem mines.

Free cash flow before growth capital increased 231% year-on-year to $94 million, the bullion miner said.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kim Coghill)

